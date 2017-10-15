Gas Station Attendant In Serious Condition After Being Shot ‘Several’ Times In South Brunswick

Filed Under: Middlesex County, New Jersey, South Brunxwick

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A gas station attendant is fighting for his life after an early morning shooting in New Jersey.

Police in South Brunswick responded to reports of a shooting at the BP Station on Route 27 just before 4:30 a.m.

Officers found a 60-year-old attendant shot several times. He was rushed to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where he’s currently in serious condition following surgery.

“These types of crimes are extremely rare in our community,” South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond J. Hayducka said in a statement. “We are following all leads and working with our County and State law enforcement partners to capture these suspects.”

Police are looking for the public’s assistance in locating any video or witnesses. If your residence or business is near the location of the incident, Route 27 and Alston Road, and you have video from between 4:15am and 4:25am showing a white vehicle please contact police at (732) 329-4646.

