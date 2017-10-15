Hurricane Ophelia May Bring Dangerous Winds, Damage To Ireland, Britain

LONDON (CBSNewYork/CBS News/AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ophelia could bring 80 mph wind gusts, disruption and damage to Ireland and Britain as the work week gets underway, weather services said Sunday.

Ophelia weakened from a Category 2 to a Category 1 hurricane Sunday as it moved north-northeast across the Atlantic Ocean, with sustained winds of 90 mph.

It is expected to be downgraded to a post-tropical storm before hitting land in southern Ireland Monday morning, but U.K. Met Office forecaster Luke Miall said it could still pack “hurricane force” winds.

The Met Office said there would be a “danger to life” from flying debris in Northern Ireland, South West England, northern England, Wales, and southern Scotland, Sky News reported.

Ireland’s Met Éireann weather service said the country’s southern and western counties could get gusts of up to 80 mph along with heavy rain and storm surges. Met Éireann has set a status red weather alert – the highest level—for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, and Kerry counties, Sky News reported.

Met Éireann urged people to “move their families out of the danger zone temporarily,” Sky News reported.

Meanwhile, Britain’s Met Office has issued an amber wind warning – the second highest level – for Northern Ireland from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time Monday, Sky News reported.

As Hurricane #Ophelia moves northwards it loses some strength and becomes an Ex-hurricane. Here's the latest track across the UK pic.twitter.com/9Zz9UMd837 — Met Office (@metoffice) October 15, 2017

Ophelia is the farthest east an Atlantic major hurricane has existed on record, Philip Klotzbach, a meteorologist at Colorado State University, tweeted Saturday. He said the previous record was Hurricane Frances in 1980.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm could also bring 2 to 3 inches of rain in western Ireland and Scotland, with coastal flooding and “large and destructive waves” where it makes landfall.

Hurricane-force winds could reach the southern portions of Ireland by Monday afternoon, the hurricane center said.

Emergency officials in Ireland said schools would be closed Monday in the eight counties expected to see the strongest winds and under a red weather alert, the highest level. Cyclists and motorists were warned to stay off the roads during the height of the storm.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar tweeted: “Defence forces being deployed in Red weather alert areas and on standby for further action tomorrow.”

Dublin and Shannon airports advised passengers to check flight information before travelling, while Cork airport in southwest Ireland said cancellations were likely.

