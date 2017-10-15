Man Charged With Firebombing NJ Knights Of Columbus Hall

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man has been arrested and charged with deliberately setting a fire that spread through a Knights of Columbus hall in Fair Lawn, New Jersey.

Authorities say 46-year-old Kenneth Smith, of Paterson, threw a Molotov cocktail through the front window of the hall located at 16-16 Maple Ave the night of June 27th.

Responding units found the front office area engulfed in flames, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

The good news is that no one was inside at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

“You really can’t believe it, you really can’t. You see fire trucks, and then you see smoke,” K of C Grand Knight Mike Chiocchi told CBS2 in June. “What happened? Why did it happen?”

“It’s very scary for this town,” said neighbor Aida Yachouh. “Very scary.”

Member Herb Currie is just thankful no one was hurt, but the question keeps haunting him: Why would anyone do this?

“Why be destructive like that? Thank God there was no parties in here at the time or it would have been unbelievable,” he said. “You hurt a little bit inside but you know we’ll persevere.”

Smith, employed as a trucking company dispatcher, was arrested on Friday and charged with one count of aggravated arson and one count of possession of a prohibited weapon.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Monday.