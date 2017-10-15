Mark-Viverito Furious Over Trump’s Tweets Last Week About Puerto Rico

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito was furious this week after President Donald Trump singled out Puerto Rico in negative tweets.

When it comes to rebuilding Puerto Rico, Trump tweeted Thursday that the federal response cannot go on “forever.”

As WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported, Mark-Viverito said of Trump’s tone on Puerto Rico, “It’s cruel and I think it’s sadistic.”

There have been no similar declarations about storm-ravaged areas of Texas or Florida, which were hit not long ago by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma, respectively.

When asked why Puerto Rico has been treated differently, Mark-Viverito said, “I believe it’s racist in nature.”

She said Puerto Ricans are still suffering.

“They’re not getting better because of the health care crisis, right. We have a very fragile infrastructure, health care infrastructure that is on life support,” Mark-Viverito said.

She is hoping Congress will not turn its back.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly defended the president this past Thursday.

“The tweet about FEMA and DOD — read, military — is exactly accurate,” he said. “They’re not going to be there forever.”

But he said the U.S. will stand with Puerto Rico until the job is done.

