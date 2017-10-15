MTA: Glitch Where MetroCard Machines Only Accepted Cash Is Over, Shouldn’t Affect Monday Morning Commute

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Problems with MetroCard vending machines this weekend have been fixed and should not affect the Monday morning commute, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said Sunday.
As WCBS 880’s John Metaxas reported, MTA vending machines ceased to accept credit cards on Saturday and only accepted cash. Station agents told CBS2’s Dave Carlin the outage was due to a problem with the phone lines; the MTA later said system maintenance was to blame.
The word came out in a tweet around 2 p.m. Saturday. Riders were advised, “If you do not have cash, as a courtesy we are allowing free entry at staffed subway locations.”
Some riders tweeted that staff at some stations did not hear about the free rides and had to be shown the MTA tweet.
The problem also affected the Staten Island Railway and PATH stations. But the MTA said the malfunction was resolved by late Saturday night.