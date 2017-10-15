New York State Dispatches Crew To Help Contain California Wildfires

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/CBS SF/AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that a crew of 20 employees and volunteers from the New York State Department of Conservation have gone to California to help fight the North Bay wildfires.

The volunteers and staffers – including many state forest rangers, were to join California crews and be assigned as they were needed, Cuomo’s office said.

“New Yorkers help our neighbors in their time of need, and we’re proud to send these brave men and women to help battle these California wildfires,” Cuomo said in a news release. “These individuals represent the very best of New York, and I look forward to their safe return.”

The team is expected to be helping fight the wildfires for at least two weeks. All travel and administrative costs will be paid for by the U.S. Forest Service or reimbursed to New York state, Cuomo said.

New York state first sent a firefighting crew to help fight a wildfire in western states back in 1979. The state also sent 33 firefighters to fight wildfires in Montana earlier this year.

“The work of DEC’s wildfire-fighting crew is a prime example of how states can work together and share resources during times of adversity. I wish our crew a safe and successful trip to California and will welcome these brave men and women home with gratitude for their courageous work,” state DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in the news release.

In California, fire officials said Sunday that they were finally getting the upper hand against the wildfires, which have devastated California wine country and other parts of the state over the past week.

Firefighters said thousands of people have received the all-clear to return home.

The blazes have now killed at least 40 people and destroyed at least 5,700 homes. The death toll could climb as searchers dig through the ruins for people listed as missing. Hundreds were unaccounted for, though authorities said many of them are probably safe but haven’t let anyone know.

