Life-Size Pope Francis Cutout Returned A Day After Being Stolen From N.J. Church

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A life-size cutout of Pope Francis has was returned to a church in Gloucester County, New Jersey a day after being stolen, police said.
Police in Washington Township, New Jersey said sometime during the evening hours this past Thursday, the cardboard cutout was taken from the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on Johnson Road. A handbag bingo fundraiser was going on at the church at the time, police said.
A witness reported at the time that the pope cutout was taken by three women in a white Audi, and one of them was described as being about 70 years old and on oxygen.
On Friday, Washington Township police issued a new Facebook post saying the cutout had been returned. Further details were not issued.