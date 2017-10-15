Take Your Tailgating Game To The Next Level With These Simple Recipes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Football season is well underway, and so are the parties and tailgating!
So why not add a little flavor to your get-together with some unique and tasty dishes that will have your guests talking.
Chef Brandon Fay from Trattoria Dell’Arte stopped by to share a few.
Herb Crusted Lollipop Lamb Chops
Serves 4
What you’ll need:
1 rack (about 8 chops) frenched lamb chops, cut into individual chops
3 tbsp. chopped thyme
3 tbsp. chopped rosemary
3 tbsp. minced garlic
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Unsalted butter, for finishing
Pinch Maldon Sea Salt
How to make it:
- Whisk together thyme, rosemary, olive oil, and garlic. Transfer lamb chops to a plastic bag and cover with marinade. Let marinate for at least 1 hour in the refrigerator.
- Remove lamb chops from the refrigerator, and bring to room temperature.
- In the interim, start your grill. Remove lamb chops and shake off extra marinade. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Grill lamb chops on both sides until nicely charred and cooked to the desired internal temperature (about 5 minutes for medium rare).
- Remove and brush with melted butter and finish with a pinch of sea salt.
Jalapeno Poppin’ Cannolis
Makes 12
What you’ll need:
12 slices bacon
4 tbsp. unsalted butter
4 jalapeno, seeded and finely chopped
1 shallot, minced
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 cups cream cheese
½ cup heavy cream
½ cup grated parmesan
How to make it:
- Wrap each piece of bacon around a cannoli form, and arrange on a sheet tray. Bake in a 400F oven until bacon is rendered and crispy, about 15 minutes. Remove and let cool.
- In the interim, heat butter in a medium saute pan over medium heat. Saute shallots and jalapenos until fragrant and tender, about 5-8 minutes. Season to taste with kosher salt and black pepper.
- In a mixer, fitted with a paddle attachment, add the cream cheese, heavy cream, parmesan, and jalapeno mixture. Mix until smooth; add more cream if mixture is too stiff to pipe.
- Transfer to a piping bag (or plastic ziplock with tip cut off), and pipe mixture into each bacon shell.
Ham and Cheese Pretzel Logs
Makes 24
What you’ll need:
24 ea. salted pretzel sticks/rods
1 cup Dijon mustard
½ lb. gruyere cheese, cut into appx 6”x2” rectangles
½ lb. black forest ham, cut into appx 6”x2” rectangles
How to make it:
- Brush pretzel sticks with mustard and then stack ham on top of gruyere, and roll over pretzel stick so the cheese is on the top. Repeat for remaining pretzel sticks.
- Arrange pretzel roll ups on a sheet tray, and bake in a 400F oven until the cheese melts. Serve immediately with more mustard.