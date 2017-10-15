Woman Grazed By Bullet While Exiting Cab On The Lower East Side, Cops Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman was rushed to the hospital after police say she was grazed by a bullet while hopping out of a cab on the Lower East Side early Sunday.
Police say it happened just before 5 a.m. in front of 108 Rivington Street, where the victim was grazed in the left shoulder.
She was rushed to NYC Health+Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition as the suspect fled in an unknown direction.
Police do not believe the victim was the intended target.
No arrests have been made as the shooting remains under investigation.
