10/16 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
It will be cool and blustery this afternoon with gusts of 20-30 mph. Outside of that, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs only in the low 60s!
It will be a chilly one tonight with mostly clear skies and breezy conditions. Temperatures will fall into the mid and low 40s by daybreak with 30s and even some distant 20s in the suburbs!
We’ll get off to a crisp start tomorrow with sunshine dominating through the day. Highs tomorrow will be on the cool side again at around 60°.
As for Wednesday, we’ll see our temps bounce back with another full day of sunshine. Highs are expected to be near 70°.