10/16 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

Wake Up: 10.16.17
Good Monday morning everybody! It’s gonna be a damp and breezy start to the day as overnight showers come to an end… chilly too with temps in the 40s and 50s. Expect clearing late morning with sunshine returning, but temps won’t budge much…expect highs only 55-60.

Tomorrow's Highs: 10.16.17

Tonight will be a harsh reminder that we are in mid October, as temps will drop to the 40s around NYC, and closer to freezing for the outlying burbs! It’ll feel much different from the muggy weekend nights we just had!

7-Day: 10.16.17

Tuesday will be another beautiful fall day with sunshine and highs near 60. Temps warm up to the low and mid 70s with beautiful sunshine for the rest of the 7 day forecast.

