Al Michaels Apologizes For Making Harvey Weinstein Joke On ‘Sunday Night Football’

Filed Under: Al Michaels, Harvey Weinstein

DENVER (CBSNewYork/AP) — NBC play-by-play man Al Michaels has quickly apologized after making a joke about Harvey Weinstein during “Sunday Night Football.”

Michaels mused in the middle of the third quarter of the game between the New York Giants and Denver Broncos that the Giants were “coming off a worse week than Harvey Weinstein.” His on-air partner Cris Collinsworth replied with a laugh and told Michaels “only my L.A. guy comes up with that one.”

michaels Al Michaels Apologizes For Making Harvey Weinstein Joke On Sunday Night Football

Al Michaels (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The comment got a negative reaction on social media and Michaels apologized in the fourth quarter for “being a little flip” with his reference to Weinstein, who faces sexual misconduct allegations. Michaels added that “it was not meant in that manner.”

CBS late night host James Corden apologized earlier Sunday for Weinstein jokes made at an event Friday.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch