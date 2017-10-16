ALCS Updates: Yankees Look To Climb Back Into Series

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CC Sabathia has been a monster when the Yankees have really needed him this season.

The veteran left-hander will look to pitch the Yankees back into the AL Championship Series when he takes the ball in Game 3 against the Houston Astros on Monday night at Yankee Stadium.

Sabathia, who turned 37 in July, is 9-0 with a 1.83 ERA this season, including the postseason, following a Yankees loss.

He’ll need to be on his game after his team dropped a pair of 2-1 decisions in the series’ first two games, in Houston.

Opposing Sabathia will be Charlie Morton, a native of Flemington, New Jersey, who grew up a Yankees fan. The 33-year-old right-hander went 14-7 with a 3.62 ERA this season. He beat the Bombers on May 14 in the Bronx, allowing four earned runs with 10 strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.

