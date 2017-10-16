Search On For Suspect Who Shot Bicyclist In Alphabet City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect who they say shot a man riding a bicycle overnight in Alphabet City.
It happened just before midnight on Avenue C between East 11th and 12th streets.
The 29-year-old victim says the suspect started randomly shooting. He was struck once in the torso and once in the arm. Police say he was able to get himself to Bellevue Hospital, where he is in serious condition.
Right now, he’s working with police to try to develop a sketch of the suspect, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.