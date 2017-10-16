Crews Battle Fire At Four-Story Apartment Building In Borough Park

Filed Under: Borough Park, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Crews are battling a fire at a residential building in Brooklyn.

It broke out around 4:20 a.m. Monday in a four-story, multi-unit building at 1225 49th Street at 12th Avenue in Borough Park.

The FDNY says they found fire burning throughout the structure, but the blaze has since been brought under control.

Fire officials say there were 10 injuries, including nine people for smoke inhalation, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

The fire department says there will be smoke and traffic delays in the area and have advised people nearby to close their windows.

