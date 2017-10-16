NYPD: 77-Year-Old Man Pushing Wheelchair Attacked In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a suspect who they say attacked a man pushing a wheelchair in the Bronx.
It happened around 7:30 a.m. Sunday on Cruger Avenue.
Police said the suspect walked up to a 77-year-old man who was pushing his own wheelchair for support, started a conversation with the man before knocking him to the ground.
The suspect then picked the man up off the ground, put him on the wheelchair, police said. The victim then left the scene.
Police said the man suffered a fractured pelvis and internal bleeding. He remains in critical but stable condition, 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck reported.
The suspect is described by police as a black man in his 20s between 5’10” and 6′ tall weighing between 145 and 175 pounds. He was seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, a red jacket and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.