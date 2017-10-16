Teen Knocked Out, Robbed By Group Of Seven On Bronx Street

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager was beaten up and robbed in the Bronx last week.
At 3 a.m. on Monday, October 9, a 19-year-old male encountered a group of seven people on East Fordham Road.
He was punched in the face, and knocked out at which point a member of the group rifled through his pickets and took a cell phone, police said.
Five of the suspects were described as Hispanic males in their late teens or early twenties. Two others were described as black males in their late teens or early twenties.
