Teen Knocked Out, Robbed By Group Of Seven On Bronx Street

Filed Under: Bronx, Crime Stoppers, East Fordham Road

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager was beaten up and robbed in the Bronx last week.

At 3 a.m. on Monday, October 9, a 19-year-old male encountered a group of seven people on East Fordham Road.

He was punched in the face, and knocked out at which point a member of the group rifled through his pickets and took a cell phone, police said.

Five of the suspects were described as Hispanic males in their late teens or early twenties. Two others were described as black males in their late teens or early twenties.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

