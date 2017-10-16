Swedish Tourist Punched In The Face, Robbed Inside Central Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — He was visiting from Europe, but didn’t get a very warm welcome.

A 36-year-old tourist from Sweden was punched in the face and robbed in Central Park, just after midnight on Monday morning.

As 1010 WINS’ Andrew Falzon reported, police allege he was approached by 20-year-old Isaiah Goodson and another man near the Heckscher play field near West Drive.

Police said Goodson demanded the tourists wallet, and when he refused, punched him in the face.

The tourist flagged down police and canvassed the area with them. Cops later apprehended Goodson, but the other suspect remains at large.

 

