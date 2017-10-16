Long Island Chiropractor Accused Of Touching Patient Inappropriately

MERRICK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island chiropractor stood accused Monday of inappropriately touching one of his patients – and it is not the first time he has faced sexual abuse allegations.

As CBS2’s Marc Liverman reported Monday, police said chiropractor Douglas Dukofsky, 48, is charged with touching his 42-year-old female patient inappropriately and without consent. Police said it happened during a routine visit at his office on Roosevelt Avenue in Valley Stream.

On Monday, CBS2 went to Dukofsky’s office and his home to get his side of the story, but no one answered at either location.

“It’s really hard to believe,” said neighbor Alan Yanofsky. “He’s a very decent guy and a good neighbor. I feel bad to hear something like this.”

Yanofsky lives just across the street from Dukofsky in Merrick.

Yanofsky said his neighbor has been so nice to him that he and his wife were invited to stay at their home when they had to evacuate during Superstorm Sandy.

“He put us up for a couple of nights over there,” Yanofsky said. “They’re a lovely couple; lovely family.”

Dukofsky was also accused of touching another female patient inappropriately back in 2013. On that occasion, he was accused of using a massaging device on a 21-year-old woman’s legs when he proceeded to moved it across her genital area two times, police said at the time.

That case is sealed, but sources said there was never a conviction.

Both accusations came to a complete surprise to some neighbors on Dukofsky’s quiet street.

“They’ve been lovely neighbors. That’s all I can say about them — they have lovely kids, they’re lovely people,” one woman said.

Dukofsky was arraigned Monday morning at Nassau County First District Court and was released. He was charged with third-degree sexual abuse.

Dukofsky will be back in court for a hearing on Nov. 1.