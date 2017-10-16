Happenings, October 16

Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Facebook Your Food

Stalking your ex on Facebook just got slightly more enjoyable — you can now order takeout without ever leaving the app.

The social media site just launched the “Order Food” option across the country, giving every Seamless addict a new way to order from their favorite restaurant without taking off their pajamas. Facebook announced Friday that it launched a food order and delivery option for chains, including Chipotle, Papa John’s, Five Guys, and Panera. There are also local restaurants participating by using existing food ordering services like Delivery.com, DoorDash, Zuppler, Eat Street, Slice, Olo, and ChowNow.

It’s not simply setting your status to “three tacos,” but it’s almost as easy. Just find the new option “Order Food” in the Explore menu in the Facebook app or website, where you can then browse area restaurants and click “Start Order” when you know what you want. Pickup and delivery options are both available.

“There’s no charge to either the consumer or the restaurant,” Alex Himel, Facebook’s VP of local, told the Los Angeles Times. “We just want to help people order food.”

Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Sisters!

Think trivia night is just a bunch of “hocus pocus”?

Grab the Sarah and Mary to your Winifred and light the Black Flame Candle at Hocus Pocus Trivia tonight. Yes, all those years of watching and re-watching the 1993 Halloween classic are about to pay off at the one place you can show off your knowledge about those pesky Sanderson sisters — and be rewarded for it!

There is a $16 per person minimum, so have a bite to eat and something to drink while you test your knowledge. May we suggest green newt saliva or blood of owl?

The fun takes place at McGarry’s Bar on Monday starting at 8 p.m. Register your crew here — and be sure to come up with a spellbinding team name!

Photo Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

My Friend Fred Astaire

Everyone knows the tapping toes of Fred Astaire, but not like filmmaker, critic, and poet Jonas Mekas.

In his new book, A Dance with Fred Astaire, Mekas recounts his relationships with the likes of Jack Smith and Andy Warhol, as well as his encounters with John Lennon, Salvador Dalí, the Kennedys, and the dancing screen icon himself.

On Monday evening, Mekas discusses the stories in the book with film critic Amy Taubin as part of the New York Public Library’s Author Talks. He’ll also present a selection of short 16mm films curated from the Library’s Reserve Film and Video Collection and sign copies of the book.

Registration is encouraged for the 6:30 p.m. event at the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building. As for the cost…there is none!