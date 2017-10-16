2 Women Hurt Trying To Break Up Dog Fight On Long Island

PORT JEFFERSON STATION, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two Long Island women were hurt trying to break up their fighting dogs over the weekend.

It happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Champlain Street in Port Jefferson Station.

Authorities said in one house two dogs got loose and went after a smaller dog that was being walked on a leash.

The two owners tried to break up the fight and the owner with the smaller dog had part of her ear bitten off and multiple other injuries.

“She had blood all over her face, coming from the side of her ear, her arms,” one neighbor, who ran out of her home when she heard the attack, told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall. “It was a terrible sight to see, it was awful.”

The owner of the dogs that got loose sustained injuries to her foot and hands. She did not speak with WCBS 880.

Some people on the block believe the woman’s two dogs should be removed because they are dangerous and they have complained to the Town of Brookhaven many times in the past, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.

“The dogs do get out and she comes out and she walks up on the lawn and takes them away. They shouldn’t be without a leash, they shouldn’t be let out. It’s dangerous, and once they do something like that, that’s a horrible sight to see,” one neighbor said. “I think that no matter what, she should have been arrested herself. She knows her dogs are like that.”

The town’s spokesperson told Hall they are investigating the incident.