2 Suspects Held After Paintball Attacks Leave Several People Injured In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two men were under arrest Monday night, charged in a series of drive-by paintball attacks that left nearly a dozen people injured in Queens.

As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported, blue paint splattered on a building on 77th Avenue in Glendale, Queens marks the spot where a father was shot by a paintball gun on Friday night, while his little boy was walking by his side.

“I heard the pop and then the pain, and It was like, automatically you assume gunshots,” said victim Larry Interrante.

Interrante and his 5-year-old son, Peter, had been admiring the Halloween decorations in the neighborhood when dad was hit.

“I ripped off my jacket; grabbed my son. We ducked down,” Interrante said. “I was more concerned about my son being hit.”

The child was fine, but the elder Interrante was left with a golfball-sized welt to his back. His wife, Peter’s mother, was left disgusted by the suspects.

“Two dingbats have to shoot at people because they’re bored?” said Kate Interrante. “Don’t risk my family because you have nothing better to do!”

Police said the 18- and 22-year-old suspects targeted about a dozen people that night, plus property.

“It was a little disturbing, because you don’t know what’s going on,” said homeowner Chris Karpowicz.

The paintball shots continued near Juniper Valley Park in Middle Village. One of the victims shot by a paintball here near the park got hit in the neck.

But he managed to get a license plate for the vehicle and passed it off to police.

Police caught up with the car about a mile away, just a few blocks from where the 18-year-old suspect lives.

A woman who answered the door at the younger suspect’s home said the family downstairs was not home. Wherever the suspects were late Monday, the Interrante family had a message for them.

“I just hope these kids learn from this,” Larry Interrante said.

When CBS2’s Layton asked 5-year-old Peter what he wanted to say to the suspects, Peter answered, “To Please stop.” And he is now afraid of every car that drives by.