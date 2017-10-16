LIRR Delays, Cancellations Btwn Atlantic Terminal & Jamaica Due To Signal Problems | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Signal Problems Snarl LIRR Service During Evening Commute

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Long Island commuters faced a tough ride home during the evening rush Monday.

Latest Info From The MTA

Long Island Railroad service was suspended in both directions between Atlantic Terminal and Jamaica for almost an hour due to a signal problem.

Service resumed around 4:45 p.m. with residual delays and cancellations in both directions.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is cross-honoring LIRR fares via the 2/3 subway lines at Atlantic Terminal and Penn Station in Manhattan to accommodate riders impacted by the disruption.

