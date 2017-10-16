Signal Problems Snarl LIRR Service During Evening Commute

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Long Island commuters faced a tough ride home during the evening rush Monday.
Long Island Railroad service was suspended in both directions between Atlantic Terminal and Jamaica for almost an hour due to a signal problem.
Service resumed around 4:45 p.m. with residual delays and cancellations in both directions.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is cross-honoring LIRR fares via the 2/3 subway lines at Atlantic Terminal and Penn Station in Manhattan to accommodate riders impacted by the disruption.
