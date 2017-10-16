Signal Problems In Manhattan Disrupt Subway Service On Several Lines

NEW YORK (CBSNEwYork) — Subway riders faced another morning of delays and crowded platforms during the height of the morning rush hour.

Signal problems at 42nd Street and Bryant Park in Manhattan disrupted service on the A, B, C, D, E, F, G and M trains around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Earlier, there was no B train service between Norwood-205th Street and Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue and no M trains between Forest Hills-71st Avenue and Broadway Junction.

Service resumed with extensive delays about an hour later.

“We apologize for this morning’s delays and we are returning to normal service,” the MTA said in a statement. “Crews repaired a circuit breaker and signal issue.”

Commuters took to Twitter to report stuck trains, crowded platforms and long wait times.

Northbound B train not moving just past Rockefeller Center for some time now. No other northbound trains approaching station #mta pic.twitter.com/j5ms42vLht — Just Some Doc (@forbiddencomma) October 16, 2017

Happy start to the workweek courtesy of the MTA! Love the B train. pic.twitter.com/cw1NGzx5ZG — Collin Slattery (@CJSlattery) October 16, 2017

.@Gothamist this morning’s MTA hell from Queens. No M, no F, haven’t seen an E or an R in over 20 minutes. Great stuff. pic.twitter.com/vcmyrn1qmn — Carrie Mae (@CarrieMae_) October 16, 2017

One photo showed the line for the Roosevelt Island Tramway wrapping around the corner because of the subway problems.

The line for the Roosevelt Island Tramway as a result of lack of F train service. #mta #AuditTheMTA pic.twitter.com/eJR9FICyRG — Just Some Doc (@forbiddencomma) October 16, 2017

For the latest updates visit the MTA website.