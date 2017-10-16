WFAN Morning Show Podcast & MOTD: Oct. 16, 2017

By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

During Monday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day,” Boomer offered his take on the idea of Tony Romo making a return to the NFL and what that could mean for his old buddy, Phil Simms.

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Monday’s edition of the WFAN Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.

The first show of the work week was all about the Yankees, Giants and Jets. Yes Network analyst John Flaherty also called in to preview Monday’s Game 3 of the AL Championship Series.

Until Tuesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

