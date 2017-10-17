10/17 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

High pressure will have a firm grip on our area this afternoon with a cool air mass in place for a change. And unlike yesterday, our winds will be in check, so it will be a bit calmer out there. As for highs, they’ll be within a degree or two of the 60° mark. Enjoy, fall-lovers!

A slight shift in the winds will keep our temps in check tonight; even our most distant suburbs will only fall into the mid and upper 30s. As for the city, we’ll bottom out in the upper 40s to around 50°. And it looks like another nice night for star gazers as we’re anticipating clear skies once again.

A light, but persistent west/southwest wind will drive our temps up a solid 10° tomorrow under another round of full sunshine. Highs will be right around the 70° mark with perhaps a few 70+° readings inland and to our southwest.

As for Thursday, it looks like we’ll get sun soaked again with highs in the low to mid 70s.