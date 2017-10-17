2 Teens Stabbed In Midtown

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two teens were stabbed on West 56th Street Tuesday afternoon.

The victims were both 17 years old, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reported.

The stabbing took place at around 2:09 p.m. on 9th Avenue and West 56th Street, authorities said.

The victims then made their way to 55th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues.

One was stabbed in the neck and back and the other was stabbed in the stomach and arm.

So far authorities have not recovered a weapon.

The circumstances of the stabbing were not immediately known.

The teens were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Police are looking for a male suspect. No arrests have been made.

