Back Stories: The Definitive Style Of Lou Miliano

WCBS 880's 50th Anniversary Takes A Look Back

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – Former WCBS reporter Jody Fisher remembers his predecessor, Lou Miliano, as one of his radio heroes.

“Lou defined a style that I think every radio reporter in the world has sooner or later ripped off,” he says. “Putting yourself, as the reporter, in the place where you’re reporting from.”

Fisher remembers one story in particular where Miliano reported from inside the New York City subway and walked up the stairs, letting his listeners hear him huff and puff.

“You could hear him and feel him walking up those stairs, and you said to yourself, ‘I’ve done that. That’s me,'” he says.

