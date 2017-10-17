LI Camp Counselor Sentenced For Sexually Abusing Boy, Photographing Others

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A camp counselor has been sentenced to spend 25 years in prison for sexually abusing one young boy and taking sexually explicit photos of others on Long Island.
David Greenberg, 37, sexually abused the first victim from the time the boy was six to 12 years old, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.
“This is something that will be a part of his life forever,” the boy’s mother said at sentencing Tuesday.
She said she was best friends with Greenberg’s mother.
“Never in a million years would I have thought this monster was in him,” she said.
Prosecutors called the boy – who is now 13 years old – a hero for coming forward and telling his story. But they believe there are other victims out there.
When Greenberg was a counselor at Camp Kenwall in Melville, he took sexually explicit photos of the boys there, Hall reported. He’s currently serving a 35-year sentence for similar crimes in North Carolina.