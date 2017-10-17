94-Year-Old Man With Brain Tumor Beaten, Robbed Outside Chelsea Apartment

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 94-year-old man with a brain tumor was beaten and robbed outside his Manhattan apartment building.
Police said he was attacked Friday night as he waited in his car for his girlfriend who was bringing groceries up to their apartment on West 25th Street and Eighth Avenue in Chelsea.
She returned to find him bloodied with cuts on the left side of his face. A bag with his cash, keys and credit cards were gone, 1010 WINS’ Samantha Liebman reported.
He was taken to Bellevue Hospital with bleeding on his brain, and remains in critical condition.
This incident and the recent assault of a 77-year-old man who was attacked while pushing his wheelchair in the Bronx has left many New Yorkers in disbelief.
“It’s horrible, it’s almost unbelievable,” one man said.
“It’s crazy, it’s dangerous out here,” another man said.
“There’s no respect for elderly people anymore, everybody’s just in a rush and don’t care about anybody but themselves,” a Chelsea resident said.
Police are investigating and anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).