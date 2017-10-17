Fighting Suspension In New York, Ezekiel Elliott’s Attorneys Cite Tight NFL Roster Deadline

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Attorneys for Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott are asking for an emergency hearing in federal court in New York on the belief that the running back’s six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations would be in place for at least a week without further legal intervention by Tuesday.

Elliott’s legal team and NFL lawyers were set for a hearing Tuesday afternoon in the Southern District of New York, about two hours before what Elliott’s attorneys believed was a deadline for active rosters to be set for the Cowboys’ game Sunday at San Francisco.

The NFL placed Elliott on the suspended list Friday, a day after a federal appeals court overturned a Texas court’s injunction that had allowed him to play this season.

In their request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction in the New York court, Elliott’s attorneys said NFL procedure required rosters to be set by 4 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday. They also said the NFL had already informed Elliott that he couldn’t practice or play this week.

Elliott was suspended by Commissioner Roger Goodell after the league concluded he had several physical confrontations last summer with Tiffany Thompson, a former girlfriend. Prosecutors in Ohio didn’t pursue the case, citing conflicting evidence.

The 22-year-old Elliott denied the allegations in sworn testimony during a league appeal hearing. The NFL Players’ Associated sued in federal court on behalf of Elliott, saying the appeal hearing was “fundamentally unfair” because the running back was prevented from confronting his accuser in the Ohio case.

Through five games, Elliott has rushed for 393 yards and two touchdowns on 105 carries. He also has caught 17 passes for 134 yards and one TD.

