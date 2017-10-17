New Jersey Voters Look For Transparency As Final Gubernatorial Debate Looms

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The two candidates looking to replace New Jersey Governor Chris Christie will face-off Wednesday, for the final time before voters head to the polls.

Voters at the Americana Diner off Route 35 in Shrewsbury told CBS2’s Meg Baker they’re looking for action from their next governor.

“The taxes, we would like to stay here for our retirement, but you are being taxed out of our home, we have been there 32 years,” Althra Quinones said.

“The main reason I’m not voting democrat, because in the beginning he came out and said he is going to raise taxes,” Bob Hauser said.

Political strategist Jeanette Hoffman said property taxes are the top issue debated between republican candidate Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno, and democrat Phil Murphy.

Also top of mind is commuting.

“That is our number two issue. It effects our daily lives, NJ TRANSIT, especially with recent delays,” Hoffman said.

On Tuesday, Murphy released an ad shot next to the George Washington Bridge, tying Guadagno to Bridgegate and Governor Christie.

“A bridge shut down over politics — their biggest triumph was a traffic jam,” Murphy said.

Here’s what Guadagno had to say about the commercial.

“The only thing true about it is the traffic jam, the traffic jam of people leaving New Jersey if Phil Murphy is elected,” she said.

CBS2 asked Murphy for an interview on Tuesday, but he declined to speak.

One of his ideas to build a ‘stronger, fairer economy,’ is to legalize marijuana. Some people think it’s a good idea.

“I believe criminalizing it doesn’t solve the problem. I think it will be good for revenue,” David Goldberg said.

As a former sheriff, Guadagno is running as the law and order candidate.

“New Jersey has three times the rate of overdose than any other state in the country, and until someone can come to me and show me it’s not a gateway drug, I’ll air on the side of safety,” she said.

There are other controversial topics to look for in the next debate.

“Phil Murphy said he will make New Jersey a sanctuary state, and not enforce the law for those who come here illegally, and I think the Guadagno campaign is looking to capitalize on that,” Hoffman said.

Other voters said they are looking for transparency. They want to know where their tax dollars are being spent.

Guadagno said she will renew the arbitration cap on police and firemen salaries to keep property taxes at bay. Murphy has yet to say what he will do when it expires at the end of the year.