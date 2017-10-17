Anthem Protests To Be Major Focus At Meeting Of NFL Owners In NYC

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The issue of player protests during the national anthem will be a major focus when NFL team owners gather in New York City on Tuesday.
Players, union leaders and Commissioner Roger Goodell are expected to join them for the discussions before their regularly scheduled meetings at a Midtown hotel.
Days ago, the originator of the protests, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, filed a grievance with the league accusing owners of colluding against him to keep him from being signed by a team.
Kaepernick started a national conversation about political activism by athletes last season when he decided to sit, and then kneel, during the anthem to bring attention to mistreatment of African-Americans by police.
Other players have continued the protests this season, prompting an angry response from President Donald Trump, who said players should be fired for not standing during the anthem.
Goodell told club executives last week in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that the anthem issue is dividing the league from its fans. He said the NFL needs “to move past this controversy.”
