Mayor’s Office: State Did Not Notify Us About Self-Driving Car Tests Coming To NYC

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that General Motors and Cruise Automation will begin a self-driving car test in Lower Manhattan next year.

“Autonomous vehicles have the potential to save time and save lives, and we are proud to be working with GM and Cruise on the future of this exciting new technology,” Cuomo said in a news release. “The spirit of innovation is what defines New York, and we are positioned on the forefront of this emerging industry that has the potential to be the next great technological advance that moves our economy and moves us forward.”

But as WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s press secretary said the announcement was news to the Mayor’s office.

“The city was not given much notice, and we certainly were not consulted,” said Press Secretary Eric Phillips. “We have very real safety concerns.”

City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito was asked at a news conference whether she was told.

“I have not looked at that at all, so I would have to talk to the staff and see whether there was any engagement with us,” she said.

Mark-Viverito later tweeted that she did not hear from anyone about it.

Neither I nor staff were contacted/given heads up. Stand by that. https://t.co/NkXY54S3xb — Melissa MarkViverito (@MMViverito) October 17, 2017

Cuomo’s office maintains that it did tell the Mayor’s office the pending announcement months ago and recently.