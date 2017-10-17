LIVE NOW: Bull Captured After Running Loose In Prospect Park, Brooklyn | Watch Live  | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

NYPD Officer Accused Of Exposing Himself To 2 Girls In The Bronx

Filed Under: The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer is facing lewdness and other charges for allegedly exposing himself to two young girls in the Bronx.

The girls, ages 12 and 7, said a man got out of a car and approached them on East Tremont Avenue last Wednesday afternoon.

Police said he exposed himself and then asked the girls for directions to McDonald’s before fleeing.

Officer Adam Fridson, 43, was arrested Tuesday morning.

He is charged with two counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17, two counts of lewdness and two counts of exposure.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch