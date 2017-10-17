NYPD Officer Accused Of Exposing Himself To 2 Girls In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer is facing lewdness and other charges for allegedly exposing himself to two young girls in the Bronx.
The girls, ages 12 and 7, said a man got out of a car and approached them on East Tremont Avenue last Wednesday afternoon.
Police said he exposed himself and then asked the girls for directions to McDonald’s before fleeing.
Officer Adam Fridson, 43, was arrested Tuesday morning.
He is charged with two counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17, two counts of lewdness and two counts of exposure.