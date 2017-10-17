Riverhead Town Attorney’s Wife Under Fire After Bias-Filled Facebook Rant

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The wife of the attorney for the Town of Riverhead was embroiled in controversy after a disturbing rant on Facebook.
As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, disturbing slurs and profanity toward African-Americans were in the Facebook post written by Dianne Kozakiewicz – also known as Dianne Delaney – the wife of Riverhead Town Attorney Robert Kozakiewicz.
The Facebook post, as quoted by Patch.com, accused a group of harassing a waitress “to tears,” and amid slurs, said, “Go back to Africa,” and, “Please leave America” in all capital letters.
Robert Kozakiewicz did not return Hall’s call seeking comment, but a comment was issued by Riverhead Town Supervisor Sean Walter.
“It is unacceptable to speak to anybody of any ethnicity the way this lady has posted this. It is just reprehensible,” Walter said. “It is not a reflection of the town government in Riverhead…. It is not a reflection of its people.”
He also said Diane Kozakiewicz is not well.
“The person that made the comments is very, very sick — suffers from ongoing alcoholism and some other mental illnesses associated with that,” Walter said.