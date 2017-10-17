CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

School Bus Drivers Racking Up Red Light Camera Violations, AG Says

Filed Under: Eric Schneiderman, Sean Adams, Suffolk County, Westchester County

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s office looked into school bus companies in Westchester and Suffolk counties and uncovered nearly 1,500 red light camera violations over three years.

Schneiderman released the results of the chilling report Tuesday, WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported.

Web Extra: Read the full report.

He said a gap in the law prevents the state from going after those drivers, so his office is working to close that loophole.

“First, we propose that bus companies must be required to report red light camera tickets and the offending drivers to the DMV. They have to be treated like other traffic infractions. If the state doesn’t have the information, we can’t implement the necessary policies or procedures to protect our kids,” the attorney general said. “Second, bus companies must be required to consider red light camera offenses in their evaluations of drivers.”

Repeat offenders could have their licenses revoked.

Schneiderman also wants school bus companies to provide an annual report on red light camera violations to school districts.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch