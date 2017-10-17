School Bus Drivers Racking Up Red Light Camera Violations, AG Says

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s office looked into school bus companies in Westchester and Suffolk counties and uncovered nearly 1,500 red light camera violations over three years.
Schneiderman released the results of the chilling report Tuesday, WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported.
He said a gap in the law prevents the state from going after those drivers, so his office is working to close that loophole.
“First, we propose that bus companies must be required to report red light camera tickets and the offending drivers to the DMV. They have to be treated like other traffic infractions. If the state doesn’t have the information, we can’t implement the necessary policies or procedures to protect our kids,” the attorney general said. “Second, bus companies must be required to consider red light camera offenses in their evaluations of drivers.”
Repeat offenders could have their licenses revoked.
Schneiderman also wants school bus companies to provide an annual report on red light camera violations to school districts.