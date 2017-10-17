Senior Citizens Tear Up the Dance Floor at ‘Forever Young Ball’

1010 WINS-This past Saturday (10/14), Atlanta, GA Mayor Kasim Reed hosted over 5,000 seniors at the city’s 2017 ‘Forever Young Senior Citizens Ball’ held at the Marriott Marquis in the downtown metro area to salute their commitment, service, and leadership to the Atlanta community.
On hand as announcers for the evening were Ryan Cameron and Frank Ski of V-103, Aungelique Proctor of FOX 5, Vince Sims of CBS46, Actress Terri Vaughn, and inspirational speaker Jay White.
“The 2017 Forever Young Ball hit a record attendance, with every ballroom in the Atlanta Marriot Marquis at capacity. I am thankful to my mother, Mrs. Sylvia Reed, and our generous sponsors who made this year’s ball such a success,” said Mayor Reed said in a statement. “It has been such a privilege for me to host this incredible event for the past eight years, honoring our senior residents and their contributions to Atlanta.”
As you can see in the video above, the evening was a complete success with the night’s honorees tearing up the dance floor — with the local Fire Department even getting in on the fun.
These seniors prove that age really is just a number.
The City of Atlanta is committed to developing initiatives and working with partners to offer resources to Atlanta seniors that will ensure an enhanced quality of life, as well as promote healthy aging, independent living and social and civic engagement.
Programming that the City of Atlanta conducts annually include:
- A Senior Fair every May during Older Atlantans Month where senior residents receive free eye exams, glasses, mammograms and other health and wellness services
- Mayor’s Office Constituent Services and the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department partner with SCANA Energy to provide Atlanta’s seniors with fans to help them stay cool in the summer months, the
- The Department of Parks and Recreation offers year-round recreational programming for local seniors
- During the holidays, the Mayor’s Office Constituent Services and its community partners distribute turkeys and food to Atlanta seniors and grandparents raising grandchildren
- Throughout the year, the Mayor’s Office Constituent Services facilitates special outings and field trips for seniors to visit local urban farms and receive access to fresh produce
-Joe Cingrana