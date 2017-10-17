Six Flags Hosts Friday the 13th ‘HalloWedding’ For Cadaverous Couples

1010 WINS– Six Flags’ Fright Fest in St. Louis, MO gave these couples the wedding of their nightmares!
In total, thirteen ‘newlydeads’ tied the knot and thirteen couples renewed their vows at the Six Flags location in St. Louis this past Friday the 13th — a day full of ghastly makeovers, spiderweb cakes, and spine-chilling rides on roller coasters.
Each ghastly groom and beastly bride said their “I boo’s” in a group ceremony held inside the park during Six Flags’ ‘Fright Fest’ promotion which runs at parks nationwide during the month of October.
-Joe Cingrana