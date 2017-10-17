Teen Accused Of Carrying Machete Struck By NYPD Van In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager accused of carrying a machete is struck by a police van in the Bronx.
The 17-year-old is in stable condition and in custody at Saint Barnabus Hospital.
It happened just before 11 p.m. Monday on Grand Concourse near East 193rd Street.
Police say two officers in a marked police van saw the teen with a machete involved in a fight, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.
They made a U-turn on the Grand Concourse to follow the suspect and as the teen ran across the street trying to get away, police said he slipped and fell underneath the van.
The wheels did not hit him, but police said the undercarriage of the van did. Witnesses say bystanders went over to help.
“I saw a kid running from over on 192nd, running across the Concourse and he was being chased by another group of kids and the NYPD van hit him, landed on top of him,” said witness Mitchell Dessaure. “A whole bunch of guys responded and were trying to move the van off of him.”
The suspect was taken to the hospital with injuries to his hip. Charges against him are pending.