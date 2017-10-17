Trump: Rep. Tom Marino Withdraws Name From Consideration As Drug Czar

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump said the Pennsylvania congressman he nominated to be the nation’s drug czar is withdrawing from consideration for the job.
Trump’s announcement Tuesday follows reports that Republican Rep. Tom Marino played a key role in passing a bill signed in 2016 that weakened the Drug Enforcement Administration’s authority to stop companies from distributing opioids.
“Rep.Tom Marino has informed me that he is withdrawing his name from consideration as drug czar. Tom is a fine man and a great Congressman!” Trump tweeted.
Trump had raised the possibility Monday of withdrawing Marino’s nomination after the reports by The Washington Post and CBS’ “60 Minutes” which found the bill may have allowed the deadly opioid epidemic to worsen in the U.S.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had said confirming Marino as the nation’s drug czar would be like “putting the wolf in charge of the henhouse.”
