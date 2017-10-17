WFAN Morning Show: C-Lo Breaks Down A Big Yankees Win, And More

By Boomer Esiason
Chris Lopresti is a Yankees fan, so he was all bright-eyed and bushy-tailed on Tuesday morning while delivering his first update.

He was in a jovial mood for a good reason, as his Bombers downed the Astros 8-1 on Monday night in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series.

The series resumes Tuesday evening with Game 4 in the Bronx. The Yankees’ Sonny Gray will take the ball against the Astros’ Lance McCullers, Jr.

Later, C-Lo got into the Monday Night Football game between the Colts and Titans.

