WFAN Morning Show Podcast & MOTD: Oct. 17, 2017

By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

After declaring the Yankees’ season all but over 24 hours earlier, Jerry Recco heard from the listeners throughout Tuesday’s show. And with that, the guys had their highly anticipated “Moment of the Day.”

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Tuesday’s edition of the WFAN Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.

The Yankees’ 8-1 win over the Astros in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series was the main topic during the second show of the work week. Boomer and Jerry relived all of the moments from Monday night’s rout and also discussed Game 4, which will be played Tuesday night.

Later, the Yes Network’s John Flaherty made his daily appearance on the program and offered his thoughts on the series.

Until Wednesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

