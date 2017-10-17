WFAN Morning Show: Yankees Stick It To Jerry, Pound Astros

By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

Boomer will tell you he is not a Yankees fan, but the Blonde Bomber is sure showing all the characteristics of a Yankees fan.

On Tuesday morning, just hours after the Bombers hammered the Astros in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series, the Booms had his “snarky NARP” Jerry Recco along for the Morning Show ride. The two got into it early and often, butting heads along the way over Jerry’s insistence on Monday morning that the series was over.

Our loyal WFAN listeners weren’t too thrilled with Jerry, either, so Boomer saw to it that their voices were heard.

