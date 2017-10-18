TONIGHT: Yankees Vs. Astros Game 5: Share Your Fan Photos | Updates | NJ Gubernatorial Debate at 7pm: Watch Live

ALCS Game 5 Updates: Bird Single Puts Yankees Up 1-0

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For the first time in three postseason appearances, the Yankees have scored off Astros ace Dallas Keuchel.

Starlin Castro hit a two-out double off the left-center field wall in the second inning. One batter later, Greg Bird singled to right field, scoring Castro.

After two innings in Game 5 of the ALCS, the Yankees lead 1-0.

Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka has allowed one hit so far. Keuchel has given up two hits and struck out four.

The best-of-seven series is tied at two games apiece.

Check back here for updates throughout the game. You can also follow us on Twitter at @WFAN660.

