ALCS Game 5 Updates: Sanchez Homer Extends Yankees’ Lead To 5-0

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Yankees finally figured out Dallas Keuchel, and Masahiro Tanaka enjoyed another dominant performance.

After eight innings in Game 5 of the ALCS, the Yankees lead, 5-0.

After being shut out by Keuchel in the 2015 American League wild-card game and Game 1 of this series, the Yankees roughed up the Astros ace Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium, scoring four runs on seven hits before chasing him from the game with two outs in the fifth inning.

Over seven innings, Tanaka allowed three hits and struck out eight batters for the Yankees, who opened the eighth with Tommy Kahnle on the mound.

Greg Bird got the scoring started in the second inning by singling to right field, scoring Starlin Castro, who reached on a double. An inning later, Aaron Judge’s double scored Brett Gardner from first base.

The Bronx Bombers added two more runs in the fifth — Gary Sanchez’s single to left field scored Chase Headley, and then a ground ball by Didi Gregorius slipped by Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, sending Judge home.

Sanchez tacked on another run in the seventh inning when he homered off Brad Peacock.

In his last four starts, Tanaka has allowed just two runs.

Keuchel struck out eight before being pulled for reliever Will Harris.

The best-of-seven series is tied at two games apiece.

