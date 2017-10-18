Report: Geren, Hale Not Candidates For Mets’ Managerial Job

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Even when the thought of Terry Collins not returning to the Mets in 2018 was pure speculation, Bob Geren and Chip Hale were being mentioned as possible replacements.

But the two former major league managers with ties to both the Mets and general manager Sandy Alderson are not candidates for the team’s managerial opening, sources told Newsday.

Geren, 56, is the Dodgers’ bench coach and held the same title with the Mets from 2012-15. He managed the Oakland A’s from 2007-11.

Hale, 52, spent this past season as Oakland’s third-base coach before shifting over to bench coach after Mark Kotsay took a leave of absence. He served as the Mets’ third-base coach and infield coach from 2010-11 and managed the Diamondback from 2015-16.

The Mets have already interviewed hitting coach Kevin Long and Astros bench coach Alex Cora and are meeting with White Sox bench Joe McEwing on Wednesday. They also are expected to interview Mariners third-base coach Manny Acta and Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway, according to reports.

Acta is the only known candidate with big-league managing experience, having led the Nationals from 2007-09 and the Indians from 2010-12.

ESPN’s Buster Olney tweeted Monday that Long is the early favorite to be offered the job.

As Mets' process begins, Kevin Long regarded as favorite, as Alex Cora is in Boston (as reported Saturday) — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) October 16, 2017

Former Tigers manager Brad Ausmus has removed his name from consideration with the Mets after reportedly speaking with the team, Jon Heyman of WFAN and FanRag Sports reported. And former White Sox manager and ex-Met Robin Ventura also does not appear to have a strong interest in managing the Mets.

The Mets are expected to begin the second round of interviews next week.