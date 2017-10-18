Bright Lights, ‘Biological Landmines’ Cross Paths For Wildlife Educator

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nathaniel Peterson was born in Ohio, but his alter ego Coyote Peterson was born in the wild.
The wildlife show producer and animal expert posts YouTube videos under his Brave Wilderness channel, often showing him seeking out “biological landmines” of toxic or otherwise dangerous creatures.
Whether diving for snapping turtles that have jaws capable of biting off a finger or toe, or wearing a living beard made out of stinging bees, Peterson is not intimidated by much — that is, until coming to the big city.
“Since I was a little kid, obviously New York has been this beacon of lights and entertainment,” he told CBS Local last month while in town for a show at the PlayStation Theater last month. “If you could do anything in New York, that would be incredible.
“To be at PlayStation, to be on a stage with that many people, and to see all the kids and all their families being excited about animals and us talking about our adventures is going to be something epic,” he said.