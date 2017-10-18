Man Dead After Being Dragged On Back Of Vehicle In The Bronx; Suspect Sought

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Wednesday were searching for a suspect who dragged a man on the back of his vehicle in the Bronx and left him dead.
Around 12:01 p.m. Tuesday, the 49-year-old victim agreed to meet the suspect at East 156th and Kelly streets in the Longwood section of the Bronx to buy an Armani jacket, police said.
The suspect was inside a red or possibly maroon late-model Jeep Grand Cherokee, where he sped off with the victim hanging onto the passenger side of the vehicle, police said.
The suspect dragged the victim for about four blocks before the victim was thrown to the ground, police said. The suspect drove off north on Prospect Avenue, while the victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The victim was identified as Dennis Gandarilla of the Bronx. The suspect was described as a white male about 40 years old.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.