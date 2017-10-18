15-Year-Old Boy, 3 Men Injured In Brooklyn Drive-By Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two separate shootings that occurred minutes apart left five people, including a teenager, injured in Brooklyn.
The first attack was a drive-by shooting that happened at 8 p.m. Tuesday night in front of 181 Martense St. in Flatbush.
Three men and a 15-year-old boy were wounded when shots came from a blue and white car that police say sped away from the scene.
Police said at least one of the men — a building super — was hit by mistake, 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern reported.
“He’s a good guy, and when you ask him to do something he’s always willing,” said Natasha, who is his tenant. “I was praying, but I thank God he’s OK.”
All of the victims are expected to survive.
In a second shooting at Bedford Avenue and Union Street in Crown Heights, a 27-year-old man was hit in the neck and shoulder following an argument. Police arrested a suspect and recovered a 9mm pistol.
There was no apparent connection between the two attacks.